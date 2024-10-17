Mariah Carey discusses her infamous Grammy snubs

Mariah Carey, the iconic singer-songwriter known for her powerful vocals and record-breaking career, recently opened up about her experiences with the Grammy Awards during an appearance on the podcast “Las Culturistas.” Despite her impressive four-decade-long career, which includes numerous chart-topping hits, Carey has only won five Grammy Awards out of 34 nominations. This disparity has led her to express her feelings of being “scammed” by the prestigious awards ceremony.

Mariah’s Grammy journey

During the podcast, hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, Carey reflected on her Grammy journey, stating, “They scammed me. They toy with me.” This candid remark highlights her frustration with the recognition she has received from the Grammys compared to her contributions to the music industry.

Carey’s Grammy wins include two awards for her debut single, “Vision of Love,” in 1991, and three more during her comeback era with the album The Emancipation of Mimi in 2006. The single “We Belong Together” and the album itself earned her significant accolades, but the limited number of wins has left many fans and critics questioning the Grammy’s recognition of her talent.

‘Butterfly’: A defining album

In the same interview, Carey shared her thoughts on what she considers her best album: Butterfly, her sixth studio LP. She expressed a deep emotional connection to the album, stating, “It definitely has very special significance to me … I think it’s probably my best album.” This sentiment was echoed by Rogers, who remarked on the lack of accolades the album received, to which Carey humorously responded, “It has zero accolades!”

Despite receiving Grammy nominations, Butterfly did not win any awards, a fact that has been met with disbelief by fans and music critics alike. The album is often credited with transforming Carey’s career and influencing the pop music landscape. Some outlets have even recognized it for its role in changing the face of pop music.

The impact of ‘Butterfly’

Carey elaborated on the diversity of the album, mentioning tracks like “Breakdown,” “Butterfly” and “My All,” which showcase her versatility as an artist. The album’s blend of R&B, hip-hop and pop elements not only resonated with fans but also paved the way for future artists in the genre.

Reflecting on the significance of Butterfly, Carey stated, “I love that album. It has a certain feeling when you listen to it. It’s just got a lot of diversity.” This diversity is a hallmark of Carey’s music, allowing her to connect with a wide audience and solidify her status as a pop icon.

A legacy beyond awards

Carey’s candid remarks about the Grammy Awards shed light on the often complex relationship artists have with recognition in the music industry. While the Grammys are a prestigious accolade, Carey’s journey illustrates that true success is not solely defined by awards. Her impact on music, culture and the lives of her fans speaks volumes about her legacy.

As Carey continues to inspire new generations of artists and fans alike, her story serves as a reminder that recognition can come in many forms, and sometimes, the most profound impact is felt beyond the walls of award ceremonies.