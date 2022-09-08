Search
2 Chainz to host Luv Me Sum U hippie festival

Rapper highlighting the ’70s

Rapper 2 Chainz will be hosting a Black urban festival Saturday, Sept. 17. in Atlanta. It will be a hippie-themed event that will involve old-school music, ’70s-themed outfits, live art, and a Black vendor marketplace.

The “Birthday Song” rapper will also be celebrating another birthday this month, which will fall just five days before this event. The theme for this Black urban festival is similar to his birthday event last year which also had an old-school theme and featured guests Toya Johnson, Kandi Burruss and Dwight Howard.


Last year, guests were able to immerse themselves in the’70s culture with music from The Jackson 5, The Temptations, James Brown and more. There was also an outside dance floor with a hookah section and bar. They also brought out props such as the 1970 Volkswagen Bus, colorful fringe streamers and decorated VIP sections with sofas.

This year’s event is hosted by MBP Events and sponsored by Backwoods. Although it seems like this will be another disco-themed event that encourages people to have fun, but it’s important to note that 2 Chainz strongly disapproves of drug use. He is only here for the natural vibes.


