PNB Rock shot at popular Los Angeles restaurant

PNB Rock has been shot. A video of the Philadelphia rapper appearing to show him lying on the floor surrounded by blood has circulated on social media. Due to its graphic content, rolling out will not share the video. The incident happened at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles. Reportedly, 20 minutes before the shooting, his girlfriend posted a photo of her plate on her Instagram Story.

PNB rock’s girlfriend posted their location on IG. 20 minutes later some robbers came and shot him. The same scenario happened with Pop smoke. You people need to learn to stop posting your location while you’re still there. pic.twitter.com/cHAO4frk48 — … (@Peterpumping) September 12, 2022

PNB Rock’s condition is unknown and he was reportedly taken to a Los Angeles hospital.

Hip-hop journalist DJ Akademiks said he recently did an interview with the artist where PNB Rock revealed someone tried to rob him in L.A. recently in front of his girlfriend and daughter.

Wow.. this PNB Rock situation crazy.. i just did a interview with him a week ago where he detailed how someone tried to rob him in LA recently while he was out with his girlfriend and daughter. Now.. this.. smh. Pray for PNB Rock. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 12, 2022

Other rappers also shared their thoughts and offered prayers for PNB Rock.

Prayin for PNB Rock 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — RUSS (@russdiemon) September 12, 2022

Bro no , not my guy @PnBRock please pull through . God please let him pull through — BLEU (@_YungBleu) September 12, 2022

Prayers up for PNB Rock !! 🤲🏽 — BigBankBeisha (@LightSkinKeisha) September 12, 2022