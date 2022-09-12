Search
PNB Rock shot at popular Los Angeles restaurant

The shooting occurred minutes after his girlfriend posted their location on Instagram
PNB Rock and girlfriend Steph (Image source: Twitter – @PnBRock)

PNB Rock has been shot. A video of the Philadelphia rapper appearing to show him lying on the floor surrounded by blood has circulated on social media. Due to its graphic content, rolling out will not share the video. The incident happened at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles. Reportedly, 20 minutes before the shooting, his girlfriend posted a photo of her plate on her Instagram Story.

PNB Rock’s condition is unknown and he was reportedly taken to a Los Angeles hospital.


Hip-hop journalist DJ Akademiks said he recently did an interview with the artist where PNB Rock revealed someone tried to rob him in L.A. recently in front of his girlfriend and daughter.

Other rappers also shared their thoughts and offered prayers for PNB Rock.


