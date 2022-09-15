Teleau Belton is bringing NowThatsTV to reality

NowThatsTV LLC is a black-owned network founded and operated by Teleau Belton. The South Carolina native began in artist management while also working in photography and videography. His network dream began to take shape while filming his client Big Lex. The event sparked an interest in independently creating opportunities for content creators and filmmakers to have a platform and eventually came to fruition as NowThat’sTV.

NowThat’sTV’s primary objective is to give filmmakers and content creators a more accommodating platform to promote their work, and monetize and expand their brands. Currently, NowThatsTV has over 100k subscribers.

How did you arrive at this career choice?

I’ve always had my hands in some sort of entertainment and business. I naturally wanted to be a businessman who gradually advanced in entertainment and deliberately wanted to be a success.

How do you stay on the cutting edge of your craft?

Connecting and staying connected to your audience and considering all options and opinions always keep me on track.

What separates you from others in your field?

To be relatable and … to connect with others. The content we create isn’t created. We don’t create content, storylines, or script our content. They are who they are.

How do you measure your benchmarks?

I evaluate my company every day. Things change daily, so I wake up every morning evaluating my company as a consumer to give myself a clear vision. My success is measured by the close ones around me being successful at something they want to do.

What type of content does NowThat’sTV provide?

NowThatsTV provides an unfiltered look at reality TV … the side of reality before fame and money effects the cast. It represents the majority and not the minority.