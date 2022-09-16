Search
White police detective facing charges for using power to prey on Black women

The former police detective sexually assaulted women from 1998 to 2002
Image source: Shawnee County Detention Center

A former police detective in Kansas who has been suspected of terrorizing and raping Black women in the city has been indicted on federal charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted two women while on duty.

Former police offer and captain Roger Golubski was arrested on Sept. 15 and faces six federal counts of civil rights violations, as he sexually assaulted the two women multiple times from 1998 to 2002. Golubski pleaded not guilty to all six charges.


According to New York Times, one of the two women he raped, Ophelia Williams, said on a phone call on Sept. 15 that an arrest was not enough and that she wanted Golubski convicted.

Accusations against Golubski grew during the Lamonte McIntyre case, a man who was in prison for 23 years for a crime he didn’t commit and was freed in 2017. In a lawsuit he filed in 2018, McIntyre claimed that Golubski framed him for murder, but also sexually assaulted Black women, including his mother.


Rosie McIntyre, Lamonte’s mother, said in the court documents that Golubski forced her to perform a sex act and had threatened to arrest her boyfriend if she didn’t comply.

At least seven more women came forward as a result of McIntyre’s lawsuit and said that Golubski would threaten to arrest them if they refused to have sex with him.

