Spring breakers arrested after allegedly drugging, raping woman who later died

Two men have been arrested in connection with the alleged drugging and raping of a 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman who was left for dead in her Miami Beach, Florida, hotel room during Spring Break. The woman, Christine Englehardt, later died.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, both of North Carolina, are also accused of stealing the unconscious woman’s credit cards with which they made purchases during their Spring Break stay, the Miami Herald reported.

Officially, the charges include burglary with battery, sexual battery, petty theft and the fraudulent use of a credit card. The two men have not yet been charged with her death.

The Miami Herald states that Collier admitted to officers that the pair gave Englehardt a “green” pill on March 18, 2021, which Miami Beach police believe is the powerful pain medication, Percocet. They could later be charged with manslaughter or murder if the toxicology report links her death to the pill that she was given.

According to the newspaper, later that night the two men and Englehardt made their way to the Albion Hotel in the South Beach section of Miami Beach. Taylor, who is older and the leader of their two-man crew, was captured on Albion’s hotel surveillance cameras physically holding the woman up because she was too inebriated to walk on her own.

“[Taylor] was holding her from behind, holding her by the neck so she could stand,” Miami Beach Detective Luis Alsina testified during a bond hearing Monday.

The newspaper reports that both men had sex with Englehardt in her hotel room, took off with her valuables, and left the premises “without any concern for her welfare or safety.”

The judge agreed to remand the two men to jail until their arraignment in three weeks because both are flight risks.