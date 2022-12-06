Bill Cosby being sued by 5 more women

Toppled TV titan Bill Cosby is facing yet another class-action lawsuit by a new group of women for alleged sexual impropriety.

Most of the five women were reportedly affiliated with “The Cosby Show,” according to the legal documents obtained by the mediaon Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2022.

In the legal filing, the five plaintiffs — Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd — accuse Cosby of camouflaging his predator intents by acting as a mentor and benefactor to these young women in the 1980s and early 90s.

According to one woman’s account, Bernard said she appeared in an episode of the groundbreaking sitcom that Cosby created and was a young, impressionable and naive actress who believed the enormously influential mogul would help her.

Bernard said Cosby allegedly drugged and raped her multiple times. The last time, she reportedly stated in the legal docs, that when she threatened to go to the police, he threw her down a flight of stairs and vowed to destroy her career. She said she never filed a report out of fear for her life.

The other women also provided graphic accounts of Cosby’s alleged assaults including forcing them to participate in gratifying Cosby’s sexual desires in myriad ways.

Cosby’s personal representative Andrew Wyatt told the entertainment publication that they categorically deny the women’s claims. He stated that the accusers a filing “frivolous” lawsuits after becoming enraged that Cosby was exonerated in his Pennsylvania trial where he was originally sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison.

Also, earlier in 2022, Cosby was found guilty by a California jury of sexually assaulting a woman at Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion when she was a teenager in 1975.