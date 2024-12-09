Jay-Z sued for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl

In a stunning development, Jay-Z is the subject of a lawsuit filed by a woman who was allegedly drugged and raped by the music mogul when she was 13 years old.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the woman identified as Jane Doe has refiled her original lawsuit against Diddy to include Jay-Z, saying the two men sexually assaulted her in 2000.

Jay-Z has categorically denied the unknown woman’s claims and dismissed the lawsuit as a “blackmail attempt,” TMZ reports.

The plaintiff initially filed in October saying that Diddy, an unnamed celebrity, and another woman assaulted her during an after-party at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Jay-Z vehemently denies the woman’s claims

Jay-Z’s camp issued a statement to the entertainment publication, vowing to “to expose [the accuser] for the fraud.”

He continued … “My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife [Beyoncé] and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.”

Diddy has not commented on latest lawsuit

Diddy, who was arrested and indicted on a trio of federal charges related to sex trafficking, has been in confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., since September. He has not responded to TMZ’s inquiry about the veracity of this latest lawsuit. He has vehemently denied that he is guilty of sexually assaulting anyone.