Mystikal cleared of rape and kidnapping charges

Mystikal can breathe a sigh of relief as a grand jury has dismissed rape charges against the New Orleans rapper as of Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

A representative with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office told TMZ, “A grand jury found there wasn’t enough evidence to move forward with the charges and decided to dismiss the charges.”

Mystikal’s attorney, Joel Peace, also told TMZ, “The charges went away because “new scientific evidence emerged causing the Grand Jury to take a second look at the rape allegations made against [him].”

Mystikal was accused of rape and kidnapping charges in 2016 after a performance on the Legends of Southern Hip-Hop tour at a Shreveport, Louisiana casino. Another man named Averweone Holman was also charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping charges alongside the former No Limit soldier.

Holoman was released from jail last year after pleading guilty to simple kidnapping, while the rape charge was dismissed. He was given credit for time served after waiting in jail for two years. Tenichia Wafford was also arrested and plead guilty to an obstruction of justice charge and received credit for time served in relation to the case. Both charges were felonies.

Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, spent 18-months behind bars while the case was pending before posting a $3 million bond after securing a new record deal in February 2019. From the start, the rapper maintained his innocence and even turned down a plea deal.

Going to a grand jury twice, the district attorney’s office also explained to KSLA News, “However, additional evidence and information were discovered and the case was resubmitted to this second grand jury in the interest of justice. Based on the grand jury’s decision, the Caddo Parish district attorney’s office will dismiss the charges pending against Mr. Tyler.”

The embattled rap star previously served six years in prison from 2003-2010 for sexual battery and extortion charges.