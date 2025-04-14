Music icons to headline Essence Festival’s evening concerts

The Essence Festival of Culture has announced its first wave of musical performers for the 2025 evening concert series, which will run from Thursday, July 3, through Sunday, July 6.

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson will host the concert series alongside cultural curator Kenny Burns.

Legendary R&B group Boyz II Men, global Afrobeats star Davido, New Orleans native Master P and R&B icon Maxwell highlight this year’s main stage lineup.

Additional performers include Summer Walker, Donnell Jones, The Isley Brothers, Muni Long and rap legend Nas.

Dancehall artist Buju Banton and rapper GloRilla will make their Essence Festival debuts.

Producer Jermaine Dupri will curate a special tribute to musical legend Quincy Jones, bringing together artists who have sampled, studied or collaborated with Jones throughout his storied career.

Beyond music, the 2025 festival will debut new experiences while bringing back popular attractions, including Beautycon, Afropunk Blktopia, Essence Film and Essence Authors.

Established in 1995, the Essence Festival of Culture has grown into one of the largest African American cultural gatherings in the United States, attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees annually to New Orleans.

The multi-day event features concerts, empowerment seminars, beauty demonstrations, tech showcases, film screenings and community programming.

Tickets for the 2025 Essence Festival evening concerts are on sale now through the official Essence Festival website.

Additional performers, speakers and programming details will be announced soon.

The festival, which takes place during Independence Day weekend, has become a tradition for many families who return to New Orleans year after year to celebrate Black culture, music and community.

Past headliners have included Janet Jackson, Lauryn Hill, New Edition and Janelle Monae.

Organizers expect the 2025 festival to continue its legacy of blending entertainment with empowerment, providing a platform for discussions on Black community issues while celebrating Black excellence across various industries.