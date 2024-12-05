One of Master P’s sons was arrested along with two other students for allegedly stealing refrigerators at Southern Utah University.

Hercy Miller, 24, along with Brock Felder, 20, and Peter Dadson Jr., 25, were arrested on one count of theft on Wednesday, Nov. 27. All three play on the SUU Thunderbirds basketball team.

Miller is one of eight children of Master P, whose real name is Percy Robert Miller.

According to arrest documents obtained by ABC affiliate KTVX, the trio was caught on surveillance footage taking two refrigerators, worth $1,500 each, from the loading dock of the university’s campus bookstore in Cedar City, Utah. The school is located about 4 hours south of Salt Lake City.

KSL News Radio reported that the students loaded the fridges into their vehicles on Monday, Nov. 11. When officers appeared at their apartment, they observed one of the refrigerators. The second refrigerator was found in another student’s garage.

Miller and Dadson told investigators that they believed the refrigerators were being thrown out since they sat on the dock for “almost a month.”

“[Dadson Jr.] said that he believed they were being thrown away and that it was OK to take them,” the affidavit states. However, none of the three students informed anyone that they were taking the refrigerators, according to the arrest report.

The three men were booked into the Iron County Jail on Nov. 27 and released on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Miller, a 6-foot-3 guard who transferred to SUU from the University of Louisville, is averaging 8.8 points per game.

SUU basketball coach Rob Jeter told TMZ there was a misunderstanding and “the university is working to get this thing resolved quickly.”