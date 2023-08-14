Bone Thugs-N-Harmony street sign stolen 48 hours after ceremony (video)

The quintet was honored with their own street sign on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony street sign stolen 48 hours after ceremony (video)
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (Image source: YouTube/News 5 Cleveland)

The recently erected street sign paying homage to acclaimed rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has been stolen from it’s Cleveland, Ohio post – already.

The sign “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way” was snatched just 48 hours after the iconic quintet was immortalized at the corner of E. 99th St. and St. Clair for their seminal contributions to the annals of music in Cleveland, and around the nation in the 1990s.


YouTube video

According to the Cleveland Police Department report obtained by “Cleveland 19 News,” Bone Thugs were honored with three physical street signs in their hometown along E. 99th Street, which the crew famously named their smash debut album, E. 1999, after. The sign that was erected at the intersection of East 99th Street and Lowell Avenue was taken. The sign that was placed at the intersection of E. 99 and St. Clair, where the ceremony for the group was held on Friday, was not harmed and remains in place.

The CPD did not indicate to the media when the street sign was stolen. No word yet on when the sign will be replaced.


Bone Thugs rocketed to international fame right out the gate through such infectious hits as “First of the Month,” “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” and especially “Crossroads,” after being signed by the late legendary Eazy E, the co-founded of NWA.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles