Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Layzie Bone shows off his smile

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member, Layzie Bone, is the latest rapper to invest money in his pearly whites and revels his new teeth to the masses. The “1st of Tha Month” hitmaker admitted that he neglected his teeth in the past and that it was time to get his mouth fixed.

“I went from this smile and having a ton of insecurities, which none of you onlookers would have ever [known] about me. I am learning to love myself more than I ever have. To take care of myself better than I ever have,” Layzie posted on Instagram. “My fight has always been for equality amongst my peers and humankind in general. I am humbled and feel extremely blessed to share this moment. Thank you @clearchoicedental, thank everybody that has supported me and what I stand for. Now keep the camera rolling because this half of my life is a movie that I intend on getting the Oscar for. ✊🏽 say Cheeze Burna 🙏🏽”

Layzie Bone joins a long list of rappers like Cardi B, Too $hort, 50 Cent, Nas and Young Thug who have had extensive work done on their teeth once they became financially stable, although Layzie admits it took him some time to face his issue.

“Finally bout to get my dental work done. It’s a shame the way I neglected me smh. You ain’t gone be able to keep me away from the cameras. Cheese n——,” he also posted on IG prior to his dental work.

Several rappers like Plies, 21 Savage and Nelly have recently had their shiny grills removed as well, and invested in their pearly whites. Check out Layzie Bone on the following page showing off his new million dollar smile.