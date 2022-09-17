Creative and casual fashion for thrift store prices at Bonfire ATL

The concept of fashion differs from person to person and region to region. In Atlanta at Bonfire ATL, sponsored by Backwoods, people from all walks of life for a couple of reasons to have a great time and relax stylishly while doing it.

Rolling out recently ran into a couple of attendees that were rocking trendy, but inexpensive clothing. Find out below their favorite places to shop and the inspiration behind their style.

1. Butterfly crop top and heart-shaped hoop earrings

Where is your outfit from?

I got it from the beauty supply store girl. Yes, Angie’s on Memorial Drive. The top, the bottoms, and I got the shoes from Shoeland.

What inspires your fashion sense?

I go for whatever. I don’t really go for fashion trends, I just go for what fits me.

2. Pool party vibes

Where their outfits came from …

The entire group shared that their outfits were mostly inexpensive as they enjoy shopping at places such as the Eman Park area, Goodwill, Park Avenue, Shein, and Claire’s.

What inspires their fashion sense …

The group shared that they were coming from another event that evening, but that they were mostly inspired by their friends and their environment.

3. Boho chic

Where is your outfit from?

I forgot if I’m being honest, but it was from somewhere in downtown Los Angeles.

What inspires your fashion sense?

I like the boho chic, hippie, auntie-type vibes. You know, so that’s what I was giving today.

Watch the full interview here.