Mary J. Blige sets the tone on opening night of ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour

Mary J. Blige, set the stage ablaze this weekend with her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour in Greensboro, NC. Presented by Hologic, the event was held at the Greensboro Coliseum. R&B singers, Ella Mai and Queen Naija also graced the stage before Blige performed to a packed house.

Prior to Blige taking the stage, fans were treated to a compilation video played on stage showing her accomplishments thus far, and her preparation leading up to the tour. Shortly after, Blige then strutted on stage wearing a fur coat, sunglasses, her iconic high boots, a sparkly beaded corset, and her famous blonde hair look. Her entrance was sure to ignite the night of singing and dancing.

She then proceeded to perform songs from her latest album including her hit song, “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

Blige, 51, also performed some of her older hits such as “Real Love,” “Not Gon’ Cry,” “Just Fine,” “I’m Going Down,” and more.

Fans were all on the edge of their seats to see what Blige would perform next. Most would say her stage presence was elegant, with her three outfit changes and brilliant vocals. She took the rest she needed to be prepared for an impactful

Billboard Icon Award winner,

Although the Greensboro show is over, Blige and the black-owned company, The Black Promoters Collective are inviting patrons to catch the show on one of its 22 more stops on the tour. She will visit Washington D.C., Charlotte, NC, Atlanta, GA., Houston, TX., Brooklyn, NY., and more.

Watch the recap video below.