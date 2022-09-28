Search
Ex-NFL QB Brett Favre considered prison labor to build volleyball facility

The NFL Hall of Fame quarterback is under suspicion for allegedly stealing $5 million from the poorest state in the Union.
Former Southern Miss and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. (Image source: Twitter – @BrettFavre)

Court documents released show that former NFL star Brett Favre allegedly sank to new lows in the Mississippi welfare scandal when he suggested that a free workforce be used to build a volleyball facility at his daughter’s school.

Favre, who won an NFL title and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, introduced the idea of using inmate labor to finish off the volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi.


According to court documents obtained by Michele Steele of ESPN, Favre used over $5 million intended for welfare recipients to help build the indoor stadium while his daughter attended USM.

Mississippi, the poorest state in the nation, was also the state that resisted civil rights gains most ardently and violently during the 1960s. Not surprising to most astute observers, Mississippi has the highest incarceration rate of any state or nation on earth.


A former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, John Davis, has already pled guilty to federal and state felony charges in a conspiracy to misappropriate welfare money. Nancy New and her son Zachary New, officers of a nonprofit, pleaded guilty to state charges of misusing welfare money. All three have agreed to turn state’s evidence against other participants in this mushrooming state scandal.

