Ex-NFL QB Brett Favre considered prison labor to build volleyball facility

Court documents released show that former NFL star Brett Favre allegedly sank to new lows in the Mississippi welfare scandal when he suggested that a free workforce be used to build a volleyball facility at his daughter’s school.

Favre, who won an NFL title and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, introduced the idea of using inmate labor to finish off the volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi.

According to court documents obtained by Michele Steele of ESPN, Favre used over $5 million intended for welfare recipients to help build the indoor stadium while his daughter attended USM.

Brett Favre’s welfare scandal now also includes the former QB floating the possibility of using Mississippi prison labor to manufacture volleyball lockers https://t.co/KTUmm2y0qj — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) September 25, 2022

Mississippi, the poorest state in the nation, was also the state that resisted civil rights gains most ardently and violently during the 1960s. Not surprising to most astute observers, Mississippi has the highest incarceration rate of any state or nation on earth.

When Brett Favre references the “prison industry,” it is a big institution in Mississippi, which has the highest incarceration rate of any state or nation in the world. Once in prison, the “vast majority” of work is unpaid in MS, and 6 other states: https://t.co/usXglF4lCW pic.twitter.com/x2jeFLfdtr — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) September 25, 2022

A former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, John Davis, has already pled guilty to federal and state felony charges in a conspiracy to misappropriate welfare money. Nancy New and her son Zachary New, officers of a nonprofit, pleaded guilty to state charges of misusing welfare money. All three have agreed to turn state’s evidence against other participants in this mushrooming state scandal.