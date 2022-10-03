Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Kim Kardashian to pay over $1 million in alleged crypto scandal

The influencer promoted crypto brand without disclosing it was paid advertisement
Kim Kardashian (Photo credit: Bang media)

Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay over $1 million to a government agency, according to multiple reports. The influencer is paying the $1.26 million fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission for promoting a crypto asset on Instagram.

The SEC fined Kardashian for not mentioning her post about EthereumMax as a paid ad. The reality TV star received $250,000 to make the post. She also agreed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. She also agreed not to promote crypto for three years.


“Are you guys into crypto?” Kardashian’s caption, sent to her 225 million followers, read. “This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends told me about the ethereum max token!” Kardashian added the hashtag “ad” at the end of the post, which the SEC said wasn’t enough.

Kardashian has a net worth of $1.8 billion, according to Forbes. The typical American family has a net worth of about $122K, according to the most recent estimate by the Federal Reserve.


Read more about:

Also read

Kanye West
Music
Kanye West's strange attempt to make peace with Kris Jenner
jordan_woods_1602714067cropped2280x1710
Reality TV
Jordyn Woods poses nude for her 25th birthday (photos)
t.i
Music
T.I., Spice 1, and other hip-hop OGs clap back at DJ Akademiks
TaylorHale
Reality TV
What Taylor Hale said as 1st Black woman to win 'Big Brother' (video)
IMG_9283
Music
Rapper Erica Banks defends rating her friends' looks
candace owen
Entertainment
Candace Owens blasts the Kardashians regarding sex tape controversy (video)

Watch this video

What's new

Nia Long - Instagram Cover
Nia Long's reaction when asked about Ime Udoka scandal
David Manuel
David Manuel scores a coup with 40 days of fashion in Fulton County
BennyTheButcherIG
What hip-hop means to Benny The Butcher