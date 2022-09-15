Why Nicki Minaj is suing an Instagram influencer

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B may very well despise each other, but there is one thing they have in common: they have dispatched their legal hounds to go after bloggers and social media influencers who allegedly traffick in mistruths about them.

Minaj, 39, has filed a lawsuit against Instagram influencer Marley Green, who calls herself “Nosey Heaux,” for allegedly posting a video recently that stated Minaj is addicted to cocaine.

According to the legal documents obtained by “TMZ,” Green also had this to say about Minaj’s one-year-old son: “Your baby is going to be a rapist, too.”

The post has been liked by more than 2000 people and retweeted 250 times.

This lawsuit comes just a couple of months after Cardi B, 29, won a multimillion-dollar judgement against her accuser, YouTube podcast host Tasha K, after she made scurrilous and defamatory statements on her show.

According to the entertainment publication, Minaj’s attorney Judd Burstein is making it clear how much they are going to try to take from Nosey Heauxe. They want more than just a $75K judgement against the infuencer.