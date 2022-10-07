David Banner refutes Kodak Black’s statement about BET Hip Hop Awards

Before the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, David Banner predicted that this would be the year that we would take back our culture. He and other artists such as the Wu-Tang Clan, Remy Ma, Lil’ Kim, Fat Joe, Three 6 Mafia, and gave music fans a taste of old-school hip-hop. Banner also shared his excitement about the future generation of hip-hop.

Kodak Black was among the new generation of rappers featured this year and showed love on Twitter while sitting in the audience.

He later performed his songs “Walk” and “Super Gremlin,” on the BET stage and even paid tribute to the late PnB Rock with their popular song, “Too Many Tears.”

However, after the show, Kodak Black said he thought the recent BET Hip Hop Awards were “watered down.” He also commented on Latto winning Song of the Year for her hit “Big Energy,” which is currently No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Everyone Needa Boycott @Connieorlando & @BET ! Y’all Lame Af & Y’all Not Really For The People Fr ! BET WATERED DOWN !!! — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) October 6, 2022

Kodak tweeted that female rappers need to still work for their success, but does not want to take away from the women empowerment movement. He then proceeded to call Latto a “hating a– mutt,” and also mentioned that GloRilla should have won the Song of the Year award.

Despite Kodak Black’s public statements, hip-hop legends such as David Banner had a different view on the state of hip-hop culture. Check out what he had to say below.