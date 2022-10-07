Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

David Banner refutes Kodak Black’s statement about BET Hip Hop Awards

Rappers offer different takes on the awards
(Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out)

Before the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, David Banner predicted that this would be the year that we would take back our culture. He and other artists such as the Wu-Tang Clan, Remy Ma, Lil’ Kim, Fat Joe, Three 6 Mafia, and gave music fans a taste of old-school hip-hop. Banner also shared his excitement about the future generation of hip-hop.

Kodak Black was among the new generation of rappers featured this year and showed love on Twitter while sitting in the audience.


He later performed his songs “Walk” and “Super Gremlin,” on the BET stage and even paid tribute to the late PnB Rock with their popular song, “Too Many Tears.”

However, after the show, Kodak Black said he thought the recent BET Hip Hop Awards were “watered down.” He also commented on Latto winning Song of the Year for her hit “Big Energy,” which is currently No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.


Kodak tweeted that female rappers need to still work for their success, but does not want to take away from the women empowerment movement. He then proceeded to call Latto a “hating a– mutt,” and also mentioned that GloRilla should have won the Song of the Year award.

Despite Kodak Black’s public statements, hip-hop legends such as David Banner had a different view on the state of hip-hop culture. Check out what he had to say below.

Read more about:

Also read

IMG_9963
Music
Shaking The Culture Festival aims to rival Coachella
FredHamptonJrVeganWorldCafe
Health IQ
Fred Hampton Jr.'s mentee says Black community needs to adopt veganism
marijuana potential unlocked
Photos
Why marijuana smokers should head to polls after Biden’s latest pardon
lebron james selfie
Sports
LeBron James pleads with NBA commissioner to own team in Vegas (video)
Amanda Seales
Entertainment
Comedian Amanda Seales dispenses laughs from coast to coast with 'The Black Outside Again Tour'; talks upcoming shows in Detroit, Atlanta and Brooklyn
IMG_0111
Music
DJ Cassidy delivers the grand finale of 'Pass the Mic'

Watch this video

What's new

Marvel's Werewolf By Night
Marvel's 'Werewolf by Night' pays homage to the horror greats of the past
IMG_0774
Rachel Torres strives to help young adults through Job Corps
Largest Pokémon collection could fetch over $300K at auction