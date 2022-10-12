BET Her releases 4 short films for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In recognition of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, BET Her will air four short films about women diagnosed with the disease. “The Pink Fight,” directed by actress LisaRaye McCoy, is about a woman and her wife who fight to survive after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The 20-minute short highlights their journey from diagnosis to healing.

Her Stories is a platform on BET Her where Black women filmmakers create original stories to bring awareness to different issues in our community. Her Stories previously premiered four short story dramas in July for Minority Mental Health Month. Meagan Good, Naturi Naughton, and Tichina Arnold and McCoy directed those shorts.

African American women are 41% more likely to die from breast cancer even though their incidence rates are similar to or lower than those of White women, according to the American Cancer Society.



Women can reduce the risk of developing some types of breast cancer by changing their lifestyle and dietary habits, including limiting alcohol usage and being physically active. Performing monthly breast self-examinations and undergoing annual clinical breast exams and mammograms are the essential steps needed to monitor breast health.

