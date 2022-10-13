Ginuwine passes out in water tank during magic trick (video)

Genuwine had to be pulled to safety
Ginuwine  (Photo by Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

R&B singer Ginuwine was involved in a scary accident while participating in a magic trick in Las Vegas.

The 51-year-old crooner, who was born in Washington, D.C., under the name Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, passed out during a magic trick that went wrong while engaging with famed magician Criss Angel. 


Ginuwine, who is best known for his hypersensual single “Pony,” passed out while holding his breath underwater in a sealed compartment.

He was reportedly holding his breath while submerged underwater in a glass cube. Before long, Ginuwine began flailing his arms and slamming the sides to alert the workers that he could not hold his breath any longer. 


According to People magazine, Ginuwine did not pass out until after his limp body was lifted out of the water by Angel’s assistants.

Staffers tried to calm the singer down but Ginuwine was filled with such fright, that apparently he could not slow down his heartbeat. The panic attack eventually led to Ginuwine fainting. 

An ambulance took Ginuwine, who remained unconscious, to a local hospital. He has since recovered. 

Now that fans know that Ginuwine is okay healthwise, they laughed and mocked him for risking his life by taking on a death-defying feat.  

