Ginuwine passes out in water tank during magic trick (video)

R&B singer Ginuwine was involved in a scary accident while participating in a magic trick in Las Vegas.

The 51-year-old crooner, who was born in Washington, D.C., under the name Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, passed out during a magic trick that went wrong while engaging with famed magician Criss Angel.

Ginuwine, who is best known for his hypersensual single “Pony,” passed out while holding his breath underwater in a sealed compartment.

He was reportedly holding his breath while submerged underwater in a glass cube. Before long, Ginuwine began flailing his arms and slamming the sides to alert the workers that he could not hold his breath any longer.

Ya'll making fun of Ginuwine dance moves and got this man out here trying stunts bout to kill himself. SMH. Lol. Lawd. pic.twitter.com/Xv6FZWuSsr — Queendom (@QueenBandit) October 13, 2022

According to People magazine, Ginuwine did not pass out until after his limp body was lifted out of the water by Angel’s assistants.

Staffers tried to calm the singer down but Ginuwine was filled with such fright, that apparently he could not slow down his heartbeat. The panic attack eventually led to Ginuwine fainting.

An ambulance took Ginuwine, who remained unconscious, to a local hospital. He has since recovered.

Now that fans know that Ginuwine is okay healthwise, they laughed and mocked him for risking his life by taking on a death-defying feat.

Look at ginuwine body when he got grabbed out the water he was finna d*e😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qZfhwTW4cv — #8 (@joshnem_) October 13, 2022

WTF does Ginuwine got going on???? Is it a midlife crisis or something??? — 🗣WHERE IS YO SCOOTAH (@ShayKaayy) October 13, 2022

Imma need our brother Ginuwine to stick to dancing, semi flips & sliding around. This illusionist water trick shxt is a bit much; it ain't for you G. Chill out nah. — 👑⚜𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝒶𝓁 𝑀𝒶𝒟𝑜𝓃𝓃𝒶⚜👑 (@madonnabema) October 13, 2022

Finding out Ginuwine passed out doing a stunt with Criss Angel has my middle school heart in knots 🥺 — Ms. White Toes ✨ (@JMacSoSweet) October 13, 2022

Ginuwine passed out in a cube of water for a TV show. pic.twitter.com/UC6TSSWicY — 🍄2Much4You🍄 (@peepthisgal) October 13, 2022

Just chill Ginuwine you ain gotta prove nothin to us 🤦🏾‍♀️😩 — BlackCoffee (@Gwopaccino) October 13, 2022