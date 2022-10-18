Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker discuss partnerships on- and off-screen

Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker are undeniably one of the most beautiful couples in Black Hollywood. After meeting on the set of the movie classic, Soul Food in 1997 the two fell in love and eventually married in 2005. The pair are parents of two children and unlike too many Hollywood marriages that become casualties of the industry, this couple appears to have discovered the secret to a longstanding marriage. Rolling out caught up with the couple after they announced their new campaign with Bounty and Microban 24, which showcases the couple’s life at home after an action-filled day on set.

What is your secret to a happy and healthy marriage?

It’s important to learn to work through the rough patches if this is the person you want to do life with. We have morning routines. We wake up and do our breath work, meditation, and get a good workout in. Walking is also helpful, just go outside and get some air. It’s truly a game-changer. We also make sure to communicate, especially during dinner time. That’s where we put the phones away and we check in with our kids.

Have you ever turned down a TV or movie role to protect your relationship?

Sometimes when a job is far away we have to figure out how to make it work with the kids’ schedule but we always find a way.

Nicole, what is your favorite role you’ve seen Boris in since you’ve been married?

Watching him be a director of his first film … Safe Room on Lifetime

Boris, what is your most memorable movie or TV role of Nicole’s since you’ve been married?

Being able to direct her in my first movie was amazing … I got to tell her what to do.

Can you share any details on upcoming projects you are excited about?

Well, Boris is returning to Station 19 for his sixth season and I’m going back to And Just Like That! for season two. I’m excited to get back to New York to start filming and I will definitely make sure my purse is stocked with Microban 24 and Bounty while I’m riding the subway, prepping in my dressing room, and making sure my apartment is clean and sanitized.

What made you decide to participate in the campaign with Microban and Bounty?

With two teenagers and two dogs in our home, having a simple cleaning routine is so important to us. So when Microban 24 and Bounty reached out, it was honestly a match made in heaven and it made perfect sense to partner with another dynamic duo. We have an entry table in our house with sunglasses, keys, shoes, and a ton of other things so it’s just one example of a place in our home that can get really messy. With Microban 24 and Bounty, we spray, wipe, and spray again to quickly clean and sanitize our surfaces.