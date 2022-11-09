Daniel Kaluuya joining ‘Spider-Man’ franchise as a superhero

At just 32 years old, actor Daniel Kaluuya has already compiled a thick portfolio of accomplishments, awards and recognition that is the envy of his Hollywood contemporaries.

Kaluuya has an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, has starred in a blockbuster horror film (Get Out), a history-making superhero film (Black Panther) and delivered a critically-acclaimed performance in arguably the best motion picture on the Black Panther Party ever made (Judas and the Black Messiah).

Now Kaluuya is going to add a comic superhero to his impressive résumé.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kaluuya will join the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse franchise which began in 2018. The sequel, titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is set to hit theaters in June 2023.

The publication reports that Kaluuya will voice the character Hobart “Hobie” Brown, also known as Spider-Punk. The character is a recent addition to the Marvel Comics universe that first appeared in 2015. Brown is “a homeless teenager who becomes a hero to the oppressed citizens of New York in his dimensional universe,” The Reporter details.

This time, the sequel will star Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), an Afro-Latino kid from Brooklyn, New York, who takes on the role of Spider-Man. Morales is “Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man [who] is forced to reunite with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new cadre of Spider-People to face off against a powerful villain.” Kaluuya’s character is one of the Spider-People joining the good guys to fight off the imminent threat to their world.

The third and reportedly final installment in the trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is scheduled for a March 29, 2024 release. No details on who will star in the third film have been released yet.