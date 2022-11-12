Migos songs that were played at ceremony in honor of Takeoff

On Nov. 11, the family of Takeoff hosted a special Celebration of Life for the late rapper at State Farm Arena. Friends and fans were also present at the ceremony, which included musical selections from a number of artists, and special remarks from family and close friends. At the end of the ceremony, the arena began to play some of Migos most popular songs and Takeoff’s verses.

Here is a list of the songs that were played in honor of Takeoff.

Fight Night

During the special remarks, Coach K, the CEO of Quality Control, spoke about his time with Takeoff and their memorable moments with each other. Coach K said that around 2014, the music industry was in a slump, which also affected the Migos. That’s when Coach K said that Takeoff brought the group back to life with his verse from “Fight Night” where he started the song saying “If you know me, know this ain’t my feng shui. Certified everywhere, ain’t gotta print my resume.”

T-Shirt

One of Takeoff’s most popular verses comes from the song “T-Shirt” on the album Culture. The arena played the instrumental as the ceremony started, and when it was over they played it again as everybody walked out.

Handsome and Wealthy

Handsome and Wealthy is another song that was released in 2014 and is on the No Label 2 album.

Bad and Boujee

This is one song that has been played a number of times since Takeoff has passed, and it’s confusing because he’s not on it, only Quavo and Offset. There is one moment that everybody remembers with this song, and it’s when DJ Akademiks noted that Takeoff was left off of the song in 2o17, and his response was “Do it look like I was left off of Bad and Boujee?”

Slippery

This is another popular song from the group, and features Gucci Mane, who was present at the ceremony as well. While the ceremony was concluding, they played the song and skipped to Takeoff’s verse.