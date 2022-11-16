Juan Farmer turns a passion for nightlife into a signature Atlanta eatery

Juan Farmer has an undeniable presence in Atlanta’s nightlife that spans over two decades.
Farmer is one of the city’s definitive cool kids collaborating with various club owners over the years to create the Atlanta nightlife vibe that contributes to the city’s claim on influencing culture. Farmer says his passion for nightlife came from an innate ability to connect with people and to create an experience.
Rather than accept that all good things eventually come to an end, Farmer believes they can evolve into greater things and that’s why he decided to create a more age-appropriate venue with unlimited longevity.
Instead of continuing to promote events or even open a nightclub, Farmer took his ability to connect with the public and his family’s penchant for good food and created Atlanta’s newest seafood obsession, Sea Salt.
Rolling out caught up with Farmer at the opening of his second restaurant loung location just north of midtown Atlanta.
You’ve been a staple in Atlanta’s entertainment and night life scene for decades. What made you decide to move into the restaurant space as opposed to a club or lounge?
What is your personal favorite dish?
That’s easy. For me it’s the fried lobster on top of baked lobster Mac and Cheese, but a lot of people love our seafood boil. It stands out like no other.
We’re excited about this second location, it has the same feel, same seafood decor but it’s a bit more chic. God willing, taking the brand outside Georigia is the ultimate plan. I envision Sea Salt locations everywhere. But I can definitely see a Sea Salt near water … that would be dope!