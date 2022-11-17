Kelly Rowland shuts down Hot 97 radio host’s comment about Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons. During her latest press run for the upcoming film Fantasy Football alongside Marsai Martin, she stopped by Hot 97 to talk to Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez.

Rosenberg brought up Rowland’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast, and how Martinez gave Rowland her flowers for playing No. 2 next to Beyoncé.

“You happened to be standing next to the brightest light on planet Earth,” Rosenberg said. “You think Big Boi from OutKast has it tough being next to Andre? You’re next to Beyoncé, and not only did you not fight it, it seems like you really loved the position you were in.”

Rowland then interjected.

“Here’s the thing,” she said. “Light attracts light. I am light. I am a beautiful, brown shining light. I don’t think anyone’s light dims anybody else’s. I think when other people start to compare you, I think that shows how dim they are of themselves. I don’t take somebody else trying to dim my light anymore for somebody else. I love B. I know that she’s a light, but I know that I’m a light, too.”

Rowland went on to say when she was younger and more immature, she’d let the outside comments about her not being Beyoncé get to her, but she has learned and grown since then. This was also a topic she mentioned in the 2013 single “Dirty Laundry,” when an abusive partner once told her Beyoncé didn’t care about her.

One-third of Destiny’s Child has 11 Billboard Hot 100 songs, and a No. 1 single in 2022 on Nelly’s “Dilemma.” IMDB lists Rowland with 113 acting credits, 70 soundtrack credits and four producers. She has won Grammys, Billboard, Soul Train and NAACP Image Awards over the past 20 years.

Fantasy Football will premiere on Paramount + on Nov. 25.