Nike, Klutch Sports basketball star Juju Watkins picks Southern California

Juju Watkins has decided to stay home. On par with what her father told rolling out in February, the 2023, the No. 1 girls basketball recruit in the nation has decided to stay on the West coast and committed to the University of Southern California. Watkins made the announcement live on ESPN.

“To be born and raised here, and to have the community behind me, is amazing,” an emotional Watkins told Los Angeles Times reporter Luca Evans. “To continue my LA legacy, I feel like no matter where I would’ve gone, that still would’ve been a part of me. I think it just hits [me] different when I’m born and raised here and I just get to continue my journey.”

Watkins averaged 24.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.8 steals and two blocks per game as a junior at Sierra Canyon in the 2021-22 season. She also led the Trailblazers to a CIF Open Division State Championship.

The Watts, California native has since signed with Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports Agency and has signed an endorsement deal with Nike. She has already been featured in a Nike commercial starring LeBron James, and classmates Bronny and Bryce James.

Watkins also considered Stanford and South Carolina among her final options before picking USC. The Trojans, led by national-champion point guard Destiny Littleton, was ecstatic about Watkins’ announcement.