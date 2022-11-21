Rapper Kevin Gates’ daughter influenced him to stop doing this

Kevin Gates’ recent concert performances haven’t been pleasing to the ears and eyes of many due to his sexual comments and tight clothing.

Bruh the security guard couldn’t believe wtf he was hearing from Kevin gates 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/InPupIPYUm — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 15, 2022

The rapper’s antics offended some close to home, as he revealed that his daughter engages in anilingus. In the behind-the-scenes footage of the “Love Myself” music video with DDG, he shared the news.

“Bruh, that s— f—– up dawg,” he said during the shoot. “My big daughter 19. Makes me want to stop rapping about sexual s—. My daughter talking about she eat a– and s—. I’m serious. I had to listen to that s—.”

Gates seemed very disappointed when he heard the news, but he still showed support to his daughter.

“I’m like, ‘What the f—,’ ” Gates said. “I said, ‘Was it a n—- or a b—-?’ I said, ‘Don’t even tell me. I don’t want to know. I don’t judge you, I love you. I ain’t here to judge you, I love you.’”

Gates can’t be surprised that his daughter has been exposed to these types of sexual actions, especially when you take into account the things that he’s said over the years.

Just this year alone, he’s admitted that he would drink Beyoncé’s urine, and claimed that women with acne have the best sex. It’s obvious he doesn’t care what he says, but he should also remember that everyone is listening.