The best Black Friday deals from Black-owned businesses

The day after Thanksgiving is the busiest shopping day of the year. For many brands, Black Friday is when they reach their sales goals objectives for the entire year. But it also tends to be a day when consumers act impulsively without giving much thought to what they are buying and throwing caution – and budgets – to the wind as they lured by sales and the need to support businesses they love.

The pandemic devastated Black communities and spotlighted apparent inequities in economies and business communities across the country. This holiday shopping season is a great time to support Black-owned businesses. Here’s a selection of products and brands that captured our attention for Black Friday buys.

Gratus Candles – These all-natural soy candles burn cleaner than paraffin wax candles and last 50 percent longer. They also do not produce any toxins and are hypoallergenic and soot-free. Fan favorites include Fire x Birch, Cashmere Saffron, and the Atmosphere Relief Soy Candle.

Patio Chic – Tara L. Paige, creator of Patio Chic, has a knack for designing aesthetically pleasing patio spaces. She augments outdoor comfort and relaxation with beautiful patio and porch furniture. Her services are personalized and reviews say she is one of the best.

Calm & Co. Candles – Calm & Co. Candles are all handmade products created for the individual who loves luxury every moment of the day. From aromatherapy to spa-like products, this brand has the perfect gift for someone you love.

Black Santa Houston – After searching and searching for a Santa that better represented her family, Magan Butler-Coleman took matters into her own hands and founded Black Santa Houston. Now more families can have traditions that better represent their kids and families. You can schedule photos with Black Santa or attend one of the many events on the website calendar.

Brown Toy Box– Listed on Oprah’s favorite things list for the 2022 holiday season, the Dadisi Academy’s giant 3-foot puzzles are included in the Brown Toy Box. These beautifully designed puzzles feature durable pieces, celebrating STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) and positive cultural representation. Brown Toy Box is an educational play-kit company that makes toys to get kids of all ethnicities, interests, and abilities excited about STEM and STEAM careers.

Legend’s Avenue – Damian Revel, who is in the Navy overseas, launched his men’s cologne line through the pandemic and has been soaring to the top. “I know how it feels when you wear a good fragrance to boost your confidence. I wanted to see that in both men and women,” Damian told rolling out in an interview. He described his scents as fresh with notes of bergamot, grapefruit, cardamom, and cedarwood.