R&B “pretty girl” Keri Hilson joined an all-star cast including Terrence J, Redman, MC Lyte and Tamar Braxton for VH1’s “Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding” sequel. Hilson says working with the cast felt like working with family, especially co-star Ne-Yo. “Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding” premieres Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. EST.