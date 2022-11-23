Ts Madison blasted for saying ‘1 of us’ killed Shanquella Robinson

Reality TV star and transgender woman Ts Madison is under fire for saying that “one of us” killed Shanquella Robinson at a resort in Cabo, Mexico. Madison said the woman allegedly proceeded to tell Robinson’s grieving mother that her daughter died of alcohol poisoning instead of being beaten to death.

As has been reported by the media, Mexican authorities are working with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the FBI who have launched probes into what actually precipitated the death of Robinson.

Madison proclaimed to her 718K Instagram followers that, based on the leaked video, Robinson was killed after being beaten down by a Black female, not a transgender woman as has been widely rumored.

“Now why would someone even start that kinda lie on a trans person and you people immediately believe that bogus s—???” Madison raged.

“That was not true!!! No transgender woman beat #shanquellarobinson to death… it was one of her own.”

“You people immediately ran with that lie. [sic]”

After the tsunami-like backlash submerged Madison in a sea of hateful comments, she returned with venom at her critics in a profanity-laced tirade.

Listen below (WARNING: NSFW)