Video shows Florida rapper shooting her manager, who then gets run over by car

A female rapper in Florida is facing a murder charge after she is shown on surveillance footage shooting and killing her manager, who was then was run over by a car.

According to NBC 6 South Florida, emcee Kevhani Camilla Hicks, 27, whose stage name is Key Vhani, is shown being beaten in the street by her manager and his unnamed male companion before she pulls out her pistol and shoots the manager to death.

The disturbing video shows Hicks and the manager getting out of a white Lexus and engaging in a heated argument. Not long after, they both start punching each other before the other male got out of the car and commenced to beating Hicks. In a clip released by NBC Miami also shows the two men pick her up and throw Hicks down on the ground and pin her there.

After the physical altercation stopped, Hicks starts walking away from the scene but then pulls a gun out of a bag she is carrying and begins firing. The manager panicked and tried to scurry away but was struck by multiple bullets and fell to the ground. The male with the manager jumped into the Lexus and sped off but ran over the manager in the process.

The manager was attended to by first responders but was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Hicks, who police stated suffered blunt-force injuries, was taken to a local hospital for treatment where she claimed she was acting in self-defense when she shot the manager.

“The defendant stated she was in fear due to the victim’s size and upon hearing the victim yell ‘I’ll kill you with one hit,’ ” according to the police report that was obtained by NBC Miami.

The female rapper was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder. The television stations report that Hicks is expected to be released after a judge granted her a $50K bond and placed he on house arrest during a recent hearing.

While she awaits the next steps in the legal process to commence, a GoFundMe was set up for Hicks by an apparent family member who said the two men in the video have “assaulted her multiple times.”

Warning: NSFW.