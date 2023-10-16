Tupac’s brother says Diddy called him to say he did not kill rapper (video)

The surviving brother of the late rap icon Tupac Shakur said Diddy called him long after the murder to tell him that he had nothing to do with it.

Mopreme Shakur, who has rarely been spoken about in the nearly 30 years since his brother was gunned down in Las Vegas, told “The Art of Dialogue” that Sean “Diddy” Combs wanted a man-to-man discussion in the early 2000s over the phone. This was following yet another major newspaper article that was published implicating Diddy in 2Pac’s premature death.

“The boy Puffy called me though,” Shakur said about Diddy, who has also gone by the nicknames ‘Puffy’ and ‘Puff Daddy.’ “Puff called me back in the day. He was like, ‘I just want you to know I ain’t have nothing to do with your brother’s [murder]. I know who you are, but we never met and I just want to call you man to man and let you know that I ain’t have nothing to do with your brother’s death,’” Mopreme Shakur recalls.

“Now why was he calling, reaching out to me? It was in the early 2000s. The L.A. Times had just dropped an article in the newspaper, implicating him as well. I told him I appreciate the call, but the truth has yet to come out, so we gon’ see.”

Mopreme Shakur was understandably skeptical at that time and said Diddy “could’ve been trying to cover his a–, or be sincere.”

Mopreme Shakur also spoke on “The Comedy Hype News Show” after self-described gang member Duane “Keffe D” Davis (who is also called “Keefe D”) was arrested and charged with murder for allegedly providing the weapon used in killing 2Pac.

After listening to Diddy’s name being brought up repeatedly in connection to Tupac, Mopreme Shakur is not so sure that Diddy is completely innocent.

“I don’t have to do anything,” he said on the comedy podcast in September 2023. “This individual [Keefe D] mentioned [Diddy’s] name. Law enforcement has a job to do. Will they do it? It does feel like Pac is being vindicated because back in them days when things were going down, everybody thought he was crazy,” Shakur said.

For the time being, Mopreme is content to simply lay back in the cut and let the legal process work itself out.

“I’m fortunate enough to have my freedom. I consume media. I’ve seen these interviews they speak of that they used to land this indictment on this dude. I’ve seen ’em and he’s saying things I got questions about,” Mopreme continued.

“[Keefe D] mentioned certain people that may be accomplices so at this point in the game somebody’s accountable. Are they gonna make everybody he’s talking about accountable?”