Cardi B goes off on Joe Budden

Cardi B went off in a long-winded tirade on Thursday, July 18, about why Joe Budden keeps speaking on her new album, which has yet to be released.

The Invasion of Privacy rapper took to X to air out her grievances against Budden and his allegedly bizarre preoccupation with her and her career.

“Joe Budden is obsessed [with] criticizing me up and down,” Cardi shared on X. “S— is really getting me frustrated because it’s like, bro, leave me the f— alone…I don’t understand this about Joe Budden, right? First, you always talking about you got a source from Atlantic [Records] that be telling you about my album, and that’s a f—ing lie. First things first, you said that if Atlantic don’t drop my album, they going to f—ing drop it for me.”

She continued, “They can’t do that…I do not send my music to nobody. There’s only two people that have [possession] of my music, and that’s me and my engineer. Nobody that personally work with me. I have a manager… He don’t have none of my music.”

The estranged wife of Offset continued on her profanity-laced stream of consciousness about Budden.

“Every single f—ing five, six months, you comparing another female rapper towards me. You compare new artists, you compare old artists. You compare every single f—ing artist [to] me, bro. If you love these b—-es so much, why you not talking about their album? Why you not talking about what they do? You compare females to me, that my worst records beat their best records all the time,” she said.

Cardi concluded her tirade by telling Budden that if he wanted a sneak peek at her upcoming album, he would have coordinated a visit to one of her studio sessions.

“You really sat up here in December [when] I was really going through it with my husband. It was a real, real tough time with me and my n—-,” Cardi continued. “You really sat here and said that I use my s— with my husband for publicity because of another b—–? You think I have a baby daddy or boyfriend? I’m in a marriage, n—-. I’m in a marriage. Everything [I] do, whether it’s my personal life or whether it’s my music life, you always talking s— about it… You’re not thirsty for my album. You thirsty to criticize it. You thirsty to kick it down…You never compliment me. When’s the last time you [complimented] me? You were so thirsty to f—ing interview a b—- You call it interesting. A b—- that almost f—ing made me go to suicide in 2019.”

Budden, thoroughly disgusted with Cardi’s rants on X, vowed never to cover her work again.