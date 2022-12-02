Skip to content
Ian Eaton details his beginnings as an actor and now as an award-nominated playwright with
Super Hero
at the 5oth annual
Audelco Awards
in
New York City
.
Entertainment Videos
Audelco nominee shares journey from acting to playwright
By
Derrel Johnson
Dec 02, 2022
9:16 am
