Angela Yee saluted by her ‘Breakfast Club’ co-hosts

Angela Yee said her official goodbyes to “The Breakfast Club” team during the last broadcast on Dec. 2, 2022. Her co-hosts, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God wished her well in her future endeavors and emphasized how God brought them together to create something great.

“We’ve all made history together as a radio show; we’re in the Radio Hall of Fame. We are linked forever, and we three have created a blueprint for many people to follow. I thank God for bringing us together and for the last 13 years,” Charlamagne shared during her farewell show. “I can’t wait to see what God has planned for us next, and I know that it’s going to be incredible, and I know you’re going to have tremendous success with ‘Way Up With Angela Yee.’ ”

Envy and Charlamagne shared their sentiments after Yee departed, saying they may have a co-host or two join them after the holiday season.

“Now, there’s just two of us. We hit the reset button; we’ll come back in January with something new. I would say new and improved, but that doesn’t sound right. It’s going to be a long process. Different people rotating throughout the next couple of months,” Charlamagne shared.



Yee announced her departure in August of this year. She revealed the news in a tweet that caught the attention of many who wondered what she would do next. During her announcement, she shared that it’s always been her dream to have her own show. She currently has her podcast, “Lip Service,” and will now have a show on iHeartRadio called “Way Up With Angela Yee.”