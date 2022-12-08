Kenya Barris bashed for his alleged fixation on mixed-race movies, TV shows

Some fans are irritated that the director is making yet another film or TV show centered on biracial and interracial themes
Kenya Barris bashed for his alleged fixation on mixed-race movies, TV shows
Kenya Barris (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro)

Prolific filmmaker Kenya Barris is being bombarded with hate messages by movie and TV fans expressing disgust over Barris’ alleged obsession with the plight of mixed-race Blacks.

Twitter was set ablaze after the trailer for the much-anticipated comedy “You People” was unveiled. The Netflix film stars comic legend Eddie Murphy along with Nia Long as parents who are vexed that a White man, played by Jonah Hill, wants to marry their daughter, played by Lauren London.


Social media seems repulsed by the writer, director and producer’s propensity to craft movie and TV fare that revolves around the foibles and tribulations of interracial relationships and mixed-race people.

Some fans made reference to the now-defunct “Mixed-ish” show and the polarizing Netflix series “BlackAF” starring biracial actress Rashida Jones who played his on-screen wife. That show also suffered a quick and unceremonious demise. 


The attention paid to You People has eclipsed some of Barris’ other upcoming projects that include the show “Old-ish,” another spinoff from the award-winning show “Black-ish” that will star luminaries Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis. The soon to be released projects follow the other spinoffs “Grown-ish” and “Black AF.”

