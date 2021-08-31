Eddie Murphy, Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill working on upcoming film

Eddie Murphy is continuing his latest Hollywood reign and will be starring in an upcoming project co-starring Jonah Hill and directed by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris. The untitled project will reunite Murphy and Barris who was a writer on the comedian’s Coming 2 America sequel which was released in March 2021. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hill and Barris co-wrote the script and are producing via the latter’s Khalabo Ink Society banner, with Hill through his Strong Baby shingle. The new project will stream on Netflix when it is released.

Plot details aren’t being released yet, but it is said to be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships. Murphy and Hill will find themselves on opposite sides of some of those divides. The new project will be Barris’ first time in the director’s chair for a feature film as well.

“LET’S. F—–G. GO!!!! Sooo pumped to be doing this crazy project with my boy @jonahhill and @netflix!!!! Can’t wait to show y’all the hilarity we have cooked up!!! Jonah is truly one of the most overall talented people on the planet and I’m psyched to be on this awesome team!!!” Barris wrote on Instagram.

Barris walked away from Netflix while he was in the middle of a $100 million deal with the streaming giant to form a partnership with BET to launch BET Studios last year. In the new deal, Barris has an equity stake and serves as a board member.

Hill, a Hollywood A-lister himself who has starred in box office smashes like Superbad, 21 Jump Street and Django Unchained, also hit up IG and expressed his enthusiasm about working with Murphy.

“Sometimes you gotta get the 🐐(goat),” he wrote.

Murphy also signed on to star in Beverly Hills Cop 4, the upcoming latest installment in the movie franchise which made him a superstar. Jerry Bruckheimer will produce Axel Foley’s latest adventure which will be streamed on Netflix as well.