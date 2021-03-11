Eddie Murphy to be inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame (video)

Eddie Murphy is getting his flowers while he’s still here on Earth and will be inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame later this month during the March 27 ceremony, which will air on CBS.

Murphy’s long-time comedic partner in crime and Coming 2 America co-star Arsenio Hall will present the prestigious honor. The hall of fame induction is bestowed on an individual who is viewed as a pioneer in their respective field and whose influence shaped the “profession for generations to come.”

“To this day, Eddie Murphy’s work continues to bring joy and laughter to individuals around the world, and he is an amazing example of Black excellence, creativity, and artistry,” Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP told the Associated Press.

Previous inductees into NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame include Spike Lee, Oprah Winfrey and Stevie Wonder. Maxwell and Jazmine Sullivan will also perform during the live telecast, which will also simulcast on BET, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET HER and LOGO.

Murphy released his sequel Coming 2 America last week and his illustrious career launched in the ’80s starting with a stint on “Saturday Night Live,” before going on to become a Hollywood movie star with classics like 48 Hours, Beverly Hills Cop, The Nutty Professor and the original Coming To America.

The comedian also appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” this week and discussed a confrontation he had early in his career with the fellow comedians Paul Mooney and the late John Witherspoon. Apparently, Eddie wouldn’t wrap up his set, which led to the heated exchange.

Murphy also explained that Richard Pryor chastised Witherspoon and Mooney, accusing them of being jealous of the new kid.

“And then when Richard [Pryor] heard about it, he took Mooney and [Witherspoon] … and made them apologize to me,” Murphy said. “He was all, ‘Hey, you guys are just being mean to that kid because he’s the new hot s–t.’ And Richard made them apologize. Richard was also so nice.”

Check the interview on the next page as Eddie Murphy explains the whole ordeal.