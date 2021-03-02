Eddie Murphy to receive Distinguished Artisan Award

When it comes to playing multiple characters in a movie, Eddie Murphy is undoubtedly one of the best. His versatility was on display in The Nutty Professor and Coming To America, two of his well-known works that are classics.

Murphy’s transformation abilities will be honored next month when he receives the Distinguished Artisan Award at the eighth annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards presented by IATSE Local 706, the official labor union for makeup artists and hairstylists in film, television, stage and digital media. Murphy’s illustrious résumé will be celebrated with highlights from his film and television career.

His longtime friend and Coming 2 America co-star Arsenio Hall will present the funnyman with the award during a virtual ceremony on April 3, 2021.

“From The Nutty Professor to Prince Akeem, Eddie Murphy is a legendary actor whose myriad of characters live in our hearts forever,” Julie Socash, president of IATSE Local 706, told Deadline. “He has expertly created memorable personalities in numerous award-winning films, often portraying multiple characters in the same film. This award recognizes all the hours that he has spent in the makeup chair collaborating with our talented and innovative makeup artists and hairstylists, and we celebrate these great relationships and Eddie’s enormous talents.”

His performances in Dream Girls, Dolemite Is My Name and various characters on “Saturday Night Live” also were notable career highlights, Socash recalled.

The Guild’s Distinguished Artisan Award is given annually to those whose body of work in the film and television industry was richly enhanced by the consistent collaboration of makeup and hairstyling artistry creating memorable characters throughout their career.

Murphy’s highly anticipated film sequel, “Coming 2 America,” debuts exclusively on Amazon Prime on March 5. As in the original movie, Murphy and Hall will portray several different characters in different costumes and makeup in the sequel.