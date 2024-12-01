Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter are engaged to each other

It was just a matter of time before Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter got engaged.

Eric Murphy put a ring on the wedding finger of his longtime girlfriend, Jasmine Lawrence, as the children of the comedy legends posted the ceremony for their Instagram followers on Nov. 30.

Jasmin Lawrence shows off the ring Eric Murphy gave her

“11.27.2024 We’re engaged!!” Lawrence, 28, penned in an Instagram post shared on her and her fiancé’s pages. “God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter. Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!”

The announcement that Murphy and Lawrence are going to exchange nuptials comes three years after the couple went Instagram official.

Jasmin Lawrence is the eldest of Martin Lawerence’s three children and whose mom is his ex-wife Patricia Southall. Eric Murphy, the eldest of Eddie Murphy’s 10 children and whose mother is his ex Paulette McNeely.

Comedy legends Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence approve

The patriarchs of the two families seemingly approve of the union.

“Just our gene pool is going to make this funny baby,” Eddie Murphy told ‘CBS Mornings’ in July. “If they ever get married and have a child, I’m expecting the child to be funny.”

In September, Martin Lawrence conveyed that he loves the pairing of his and Murphy’s kids.

“It’s beautiful,” he told E! News. “They both are beautiful, young adults and they get along so well. Whoever would’ve thought that my child and Eddie’s child would get together? It’s just what it is.”

Eddie Muphy and Martin Lawrence have been intertwined for at least three decades. Both starred together Eddie in the comedy classics Boomerang in 1992 and Life in 1999.