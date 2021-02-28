Nas partners with Eddie Murphy to create ‘Coming 2 America’ merchandise

Nas has partnered with Eddie Murphy to release a collaborative apparel collection for the comedian’s upcoming film Coming 2 America which debuts exclusively on Amazon Prime, March 5. The 13-piece limited edition ensembles consist of joggers, sweatshirts, t-shirts, hoodies, baseball hats and beanies. Prices range from $65-$195.

“I’ve been a huge fan since the original movie came out in 1988. Our brand HSTRY is all about celebrating history, with an emphasis on Black History, African History and Royalty,” Nas said of the collection in a statement. “With this collab we aimed to capture that royal essence of Zamunda while representing the street style of Queens NY to the WORLD.”

Esco also interviewed the comedian for Complex and told the esteemed funnyman that someone revealed to him this year that they just found out Eddie played the old Jewish character in the film.

“That’s my favorite thing. When we did the first Coming To America, we went to an after-party or something and Jesse Jackson was there. And he was like, ‘I just wanna tell ya that I’m so happy that you reached out and gave some of the older actors some parts. Those old guys have great charisma.’ I was like n—a that was me and Arsenio. He was like, ‘What, now I got to go see the movie over.’ And that’s my favorite thing is for someone to watch the movie and not know it’s me,” Murphy explained.

During the interview, Murphy also revealed that movie critics Siskel and Ebert gave the movie two thumbs down when it was released. “The original Coming To America is the first movie in the history of movies where you have an all Black cast and the movie is successful all around the world,” he said rebuffing the critics negative response.