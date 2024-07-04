What’s new and Black on Netflix in July

This July, Netflix continues to spotlight Black excellence with an exciting array of films and series. From classic hits to new originals, here’s what you can look forward to.

Classic films and new adventures

The Wiz (Available from July 1) – Dive into this musical adventure with Diana Ross and Michael Jackson. A unique take on The Wizard of Oz, this film is a celebration of Black culture and musical genius.

Bad Boys and Bad Boys II (Available from July 8) – Join Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in these high-energy action comedies. Perfect for a thrilling movie night.

Originals and documentaries

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley – Eddie Murphy returns as the beloved Axel Foley in this new installment, bringing his comedic charm to Netflix this July.

“Simone Biles Rising” (Premieres July 17) – This powerful documentary follows Simone Biles’ journey to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, offering an intimate look at her life and challenges.

The Inspection (Available from July 18) – Based on true events, this film explores the struggles of a young gay Black man in the Marine Corps, seeking acceptance from his family and peers.

Continuing series

“All American: Season 6” (Premieres July 23) – Catch the latest season of this beloved football drama series, featuring an ensemble cast that brings compelling stories to life.

Whether you’re in the mood for a nostalgic musical, a laugh-out-loud comedy, or a gripping documentary, Netflix’s July lineup offers something for everyone in the Black community and beyond.