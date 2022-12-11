Asian Doll shares her side concerning local fashion designer who felt snubbed

The “Nunnadet S—” rapper, Asian Doll, recently celebrated her 26th birthday. During the festivities in honor of her birth, she was pictured in a golden mesh halter dress that fit her like a glove. According to a local designer, Caila Abdul, the sensational dress is a copy of the one she originally designed for Asian Doll to wear. Abdul is a designer and seamstress whose been dubbed “the rush order guru.”

According to Asian Doll in an Instagram Live video, before her birthday she reached out to multiple fashion designers to make her a dress. She went on to share how she was indecisive about her birthday plans, and she didn’t know which designer she was going to go with for the occasion, although, the local designer had receipts from Instagram that proved this wasn’t the case.

According to the messages that surfaced, Asian Doll not only agreed to pay, but also sent over her measurements. Soon after, she ghosted the designer who spent hundreds [of dollars] designing the dress and even updated the rapper through the initial process.

This won’t be the first or last time local fashion designers go viral for calling out larger fashion brands and celebrities for either stealing their designs or stiffing them in business.

That designer needs to be fully compensated from Asian Doll. You shouldn’t send your measurements and ask which date to fly them out if you’re not going to do business with them. Yes the designer should’ve asked for a deposit but this could’ve been avoided on Asian’s part — Auntie Ams (@MixCultureFlow) December 9, 2022

Based on the messages Abdul released, it is clear in this situation that Asian Doll had the opportunity several times to inform the designer she wouldn’t be able to go through with the purchase. The whole fiasco has now turned into a larger conversation, and fans are saying she needs to pay the designer to make things right.

The information shared by both online might help inform emerging designers about how they can protect themselves in the future to prevent situations like this.