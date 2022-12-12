Missy Elliott receives her 2nd doctorate from Norfolk State University

Music icon Missy Elliott is the proud recipient of not one but two doctorate degrees. On Dec. 10, Elliott gave a memorable commencement speech for Norfolk State University’s graduation ceremony and later accepted the Presidential Commencement Medallion and an honorary doctorate.

“To the Class Of 2022” May your Journey be Successful/ Fearless/ Determined to be the BEST! Behold The Green & Gold!!!!” Elliott shared in an Instagram post.

A tweet from Norfolk State shared that the rapper also donated $20,000 to the University for their “Areas of Greatest Need.” Elliott posed brightly in front of over 400 graduates with a check written to the NSU Foundation Inc.

“I am proud of y’all, and y’all should be proud of [yourselves]. Now, I want y’all to look at each other and say, ‘You already won.’ Let ’em know. There ain’t no winning. You already won. Y’all could have been doing anything else these last few years. Y’all could have been wilding out, but y’all decided to finish the course, and that’s major,” Elliott’s caption read.

Elliott received her first doctorate from Berkley University in 2019. Other notable celebrities like Justin Timberlake received their doctorate from Berkley that year for their musical accomplishments and influence on music culture.