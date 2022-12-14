‘Ellen’ DJ, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, reportedly dies by suicide at 40

The longtime deejay of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has died by suicide at 40, according to media reports. The news broke about DJ tWitch, whose real name is Stephen Boss, in the early morning hours of Dec. 14.

Allison Holker, Boss’ wife, frantically went to the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec. 13 because Boss left the house without his car, which is unusual. A few minutes later, police received a call about a shooting at an L.A. hotel, where Boss was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was the resident deejay for “The Ellen DeGerenes Show” from 2014-2022. He started off every show with a song to get the audience energized as DeGerenes came down the stairs dancing with viewers before she got on stage.

“Over a decade ago, I met someone who changed my life, and our show,” DeGerenes said on air in May, on the DJ’s final episode. “I’m talking about you, tWitch, come here. I love you so much … I don’t want to say goodbye.”

In addition to being the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where he was also named executive producer in 2020, Boss acted in Magic Mike XXL. He got his start on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008.

The personality is survived by his wife and three children.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.