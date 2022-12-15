The Emerging 100 of ATL celebrates their scholarship program with annual soiree

Community leaders, corporate managers, and members of 100 Black Men of Atlanta gathered for the annual Emerging 100 of Atlanta Holiday Soiree and Benefit. The night was filled with music and great energy, with support from the local community to honor the scholarship programs offered by the Emerging 100.

Leadership, hard work, honesty, and integrity are what the organization promotes, and events like this show the outcome of staying true to your values.

“We had an amazing time. This isn’t just a party; the proceeds from this event go towards a greater cause,” said Kyle Walcott, President of Emerging 100. Proceeds from the soiree will go toward scholarships and educational opportunities for the organization’s members to gain access to mentorship and volunteer opportunities.

Sponsors for the event included Bacardi, one of the world’s largest privately held, family-owned spirits companies. Leaders from Bacardi like Matt Harper, Bacardi account manager, multi-cultural and Ilon Funderburg, regional manager of Bacardi, Multicultural.

As a previous board member of the Emerging 100, Harper is now responsible for activating the entire Barcardi brand portfolio and on-premise accounts. “I am proud to see what this benefit soiree has become and the organization as a whole. They have created some of the most prominent social programs in the community and South.” Harper told rolling out.

“Bacardi aligns with a lot of my core values. We have a company behind movements like this, and I am grateful to be a part of it.” Harper stated as he recognized his journey to where he is now. His ten years of experience in the entertainment industry have earned him lifelong relationships vital to his and his Esquire Branding Agency’s success.

The Emerging 100 of Atlanta has served as community advocates for several decades. “Growing up as a child, going to events with my father for 100 Black Men was always memorable. It made sense to be a part of what’s next. They’ve already done the pedigree picking. I wanted to integrate and support this as a part of my authenticity.” Funderburg said of why this partnership is so unique.

The Emerging 100 of Atlanta continues as a premier platform for young professionals by enhancing the mentoring initiatives of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.