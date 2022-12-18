Rihanna makes 1st TikTok video to show off her infant son

Rihanna is the embodiment of the word “unconventional.”

While most celebrities in contemporary society are using Instagram or Twitter to introduce their infant children, the Barbadian beauty beamed images of her baby boy to the world for the first time, but in an unusual way, via the ubiquitous social media platform TikTok.

In her TikTok debut, Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky racked up tens of thousands of views within minutes of posting this video of their first child together.

In the clip, the son of Bad Girl Riri and Rocky sits in a booster seat in the back of a car, smiling and making other adorable faces. He is also trying to get ahold of Rihanna’s cell phone. You can hear Rihanna in the background whispering: “He’s trying to get mommy’s phone.”

This unusual way of showing off her 7-month-old son — the couple has yet to share what his name is — is in line with her personality of always doing something different, unexpected and with class.

Remember, the “Umbrella” songstress broke the internet back in January when she posed for pictures during her pregnancy reveal while draped in a Chanel pink puffer coat. She also routinely stepped out for dinners and events in Giorgia Baldi outfits and belly-baring tops while being draped in jewelry.

During her exclusive interview with Vogue back in May 2022, Rihanna shared that the pair had no plans for a normal baby shower or gender reveal party.

“There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bulls—, it’s just us living,” she said. “I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”