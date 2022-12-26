Shaq hilariously proposes to GloRilla on Instagram live

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal interrupted an Instagram live session with comedian Druski to propose to GloRilla in a hilarious way.

Druski and GloRilla were discussing her new music on his “Instagram Live with Druski” show during the session called “Coulda Been Records” when Shaq Diesel interrupted them.

Suddenly, Shaq’s comment popped up on the screen, reading, “yo man i’m leaving … hey glo will u marry me.” Both the comic and the musical artist spontaneously burst into laughter.

Druski going live with GloRilla and Shaq in the comments asking to marry her🤣 pic.twitter.com/XqJZp73P0U — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) December 25, 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers champ is obviously fond of the Memphis rapper as he was one of the first celebrities to reach out to her after “F.N.F.” came out.

“It was so crazy, Shaq dmed me,” GloRilla recalled on IG. ‘I was like ‘Shaq?’ He said, ‘I like your song, I like your new single.’ I clicked on his page ’cause I was like ‘Shaq?!’ ”

Glorilla says Shaq was one of the first celebs to reach out to her. pic.twitter.com/4vtYgkfxPZ — Lit Convos (@ConvosLit) July 17, 2022

It is not clear if the behemoth of a man is currently dating anyone. Recently, Shaq admitted to People magazine that he is the sole reason for the implosion of his marriage to reality TV show executive Shaunie O’Neal.

“I was a d—head. You don’t know how good you got something ’till it’s gone,” he stated.

After many years have passed, Shaunie O’Neal was kind of blasé about her ex-husband’s admission of serial infidelity and mistreatment.

“I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago.” said the “Basketball Wives” creator and producer. “I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is.”

Shaunie O’Neal has long moved on from Shaq. She is now married to church pastor Keion Henderson.