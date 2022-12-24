Shaq-A-Claus drops over 3,000 toys to Georgia city for Christmas

The city of East Point was excited when Shaq-A-Claus (Shaquille O’Neal) dropped off over 3,000 toys for over 500 families to spread holiday cheer. It was a fantastic sight; hundreds of people gathered around to watch as Santa Shaq delivered presents to children of all ages. It was an extraordinary event that will continue to be a season highlight for underserved communities across the nation.

Shaq-O-Claus began years ago when O’Neal’s mother visited a Boys and Girls Club and asked him for help a few years back.

“She didn’t want to ask me for the money to buy all the kids’ toys. So, she said, ‘I need some of the money,’ and I said, ‘nope, can’t do that. I’ll take care of it,’ said O’Neal.

That event gave birth to the Shaq-A-Claus foundation by NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal. Their mission is to ensure that every child in need has access to holiday gifts each year.

This year, Shaq decided to team up with Councilman Lance Robertson of East Point City Council to give thousands of presents to families who needed extra help this holiday season. Not only did the kids get their presents from Santa Shaq, but they also got a chance to meet him and take photos with him.

Local businesses such as Walmart, This Is It restaurants, Fulton County Magistrate Court, and many more contributed donations towards this fantastic cause, showing their support and bringing even more, smiles to the community.

It was an incredible experience for everyone involved in the Shaq-A-Claus event in East Point this year.

By: Ina Savaz of @savazsociety